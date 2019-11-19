Maharashtra government formation: Congress, NCP likely to offer Uddhav CM post for 5 years

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

While NCP chief Sharad Pawar insisted that he did not discuss government formation in Maharashtra during a meeting on Monday with Congress president Sonia Gandhi, sources told The Indian Express that an understanding has already been reached for a three-party ruling coalition to take charge of the state early next month with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray at the helm.

If all goes according to plan, sources said, the new formation will have two deputy chief ministers — one each from the NCP and Congress. They were also clear that Uddhav would be chief minister for the full five-year term, with no rotation policy for the post. The 42 portfolios will be shared according to the strength of the three parties in the new Assembly, sources said. The Sena has 56 seats in the 288-member House followed by NCP (54) and Congress with (44) — the portfolio split could likely be 15, 14 and 13 in that order. Sources said the Sena has left it to the Congress and NCP to decide on the post of Speaker with the name of Congress leader and former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan doing the rounds. The tentative understanding has been worked out by Pawar who, sources said, was the “moving spirit” behind the efforts underway to prop up a non-BJP government. The NCP chief, however, kept his cards close to his chest while speaking to reporters after his meeting with Sonia Gandhi.

“We have discussed in detail the political situation in Maharashtra… We will keep an eye on the situation in Maharashtra. Congress and NCP leaders will hold further talks on the future course of action,” Pawar said.

“Sharad Pawar met the Congress President today and briefed her on the situation in Maharashtra. It was decided that in a day or two, representatives from NCP and Congress will meet in Delhi to discuss the way forward,” Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a tweet.

Sources, however, said that with an understanding already reached, the series of meetings that are being held within and among the three parties is part of an effort to build consensus and momentum for a new formation, especially with the Shiv Sena having fought elections with the BJP.

Uddhav is expected to visit Delhi this week. But sources said he has deferred his proposed visit on November 24 to Ayodhya as it would not be in sync with the politics of his new allies.

During discussions to reach the understanding, sources said, Sena’s Thane strongman Eknath Shinde was in contention for the top job. Shinde had been earlier elected leader of the Shiv Sena Legislature Party. The names of Sena leader Subhash Desai and Uddhav’s son Aditya Thackeray had also gained circulation.

However, sources said, Pawar was clear that Uddhav would need to be at the helm to give heft and credibility to the arrangement. Desai and Shinde did not inspire confidence among the coalition partners, while Aditya was considered too young to preside over a government that would include senior leaders such as Ajit Pawar and Chhaggan Bhujbal.

Sources said the other pieces for the new government are being put into place. The draft common minimum programme is ready, they said, and will include “issues concerning the welfare of people and development of Maharashtra”. Issues that could lead to a controversy have been excluded, including a quota in education for Muslims, sources said.

Over the last few days, Congress and NCP leaders have held a series of meetings to finalise the modalities for a Sena-led government. Before his meeting with Sonia Gandhi, Pawar was seen in the company of Sena Parliamentary party leader Sanjay Raut in Parliament House.

Maharashtra was placed under President’s rule on November 12 after no party or alliance staked a claim to form a government following a split between pre-poll partners BJP and Shiv Sena — the Sena wanted the Chief Minister’s post for half the five-year term.

Ahead of his meeting with Gandhi, Pawar said all political parties seeking to stake claim in forming the government in Maharashtra have to “choose their own paths”. Sources, however, said Pawar’s remarks were, at best, a statement of fact and not reflective of what he was actually up to.