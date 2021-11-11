Maharashtra: Fuel dealers seek manpower, vaccination centres at petrol pumps in Aurangabad

In an order issued on Tuesday night, Aurangabad Collector Sunil Chavan directed authorities of the petrol pumps to check the vaccination certificates of customers before supplying them fuel. (Representational image: IE)

Petrol pump dealers here in Maharashtra have demanded that the district administration provide them manpower to check the vaccination certificates of customers at their outlets, after the collector asked them to supply fuel only to those who have taken at least one dose of vaccine against COVID-19.

The Aurangabad Petroleum Dealers Association secretary, Aqeel Abbas, in a video message on Wednesday also said the district administration should start vaccination centres at the petrol pumps and they are ready to provide infrastructure for it.

In an order issued on Tuesday night, Aurangabad Collector Sunil Chavan directed authorities of the petrol pumps to check the vaccination certificates of customers before supplying them fuel. If the customer has not taken the jab, the petrol pump staff will guide him/her to go to the nearest vaccination centre, as per the order. However, Abbas said, “This is a tough job for us. Customers do not come with their certificates. It is my suggestion that vaccination centres be started at the fuel pumps by using their infrastructure. If a non-vaccinated customer comes to buy fuel, he/she can get inoculated there itself.”

He said they also can provide cold storage facilities for keeping the vaccines. “We are ready to provide our infrastructure for this and I urge the collector to deploy manpower from the administration to check the vaccination certificates of customers,” he said. Abbas also requested customers to carry their vaccination certificates while coming to buy fuel.