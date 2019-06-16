Maharashtra: Former Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil among 12 new faces inducted into Devendra Fadnavis cabinet

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inducted 12 new faces in his cabinet on Sunday. The new ministers were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor P Vidyasagar Rao at Raj Bhawan. This is perhaps the last cabinet expansion before Assembly polls next year. Notably, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil had quit from the Congress party and joined the BJP after his son, Sujay Vikhe-Patil won the Lok Sabha elections from the Ahmednagar seat on the saffron party ticket. Patil senior was inducted along with Shiv Sena\u2019s Jaidutta Kshirsaga. His son, Sujay, who is a neurosurgeon by profession, had joined the BJP in March 2019 after differences over seat sharing between the Congress and the NCP in the run to the Lok Sabha polls. BJP leaders such as Ashish Shelar (Mumbai), Anil Bonde (Amravati region), Suresh Khadse (Sangli), Atul Save (Aurangabad), Sanjay Kute (Shegaon, Buldhana), and Sanjay Beghde (Maval) were also sworn-in. Apart from them, Avinash Mahatekar of Republican Party of India was also inducted as a Minister of State (MoS). Cabinet Expansion:At the Swearing-in ceremony of the newly inducted Ministers in #TeamMaharashtra ! ; Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) June 16, 2019 READ ALSO |Shiv Sena makes fresh pitch for Ram Mandir: Uddhav Thackeray offers prayers along with 18 party MPs to Ram Lalla in Ayodhya\u00a0 As per PTI, Maharashtra housing minister Prakash Mehta along with five other state ministers resigned from their posts. He was embroiled in a controversy over a slum redevelopment project and while the project stayed and the decision was overruled by the chief minister, the matter was probed. Fadnavis had earlier met Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and briefed him about the Cabinet expansion. Currently, there are four important portfolios which have been given to ministers as their additional charge and has a scope to add four more full-fledged ministers. Last year, an additional charge of agriculture portfolio was handed over to Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil, after the demise of Pandurang Phundkar. similarly, Jai Kumar Rawal was given the charge of the food, civil supplies and public distribution portfolio as an additional charge after BJP minister Girish Bapat moved to the Lok Sabha post his Pune seat win. Shiv Sena minister Deepak Sawant quit a few months prior as the party did not renominate to the state council and now the health portfolio which he handled has been transferred to senior minister Eknath Shinde.