Maharashtra Floor Test tomorrow: Live telecast, open ballot – All you need to know

A bench of Justices N V Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna ruled that floor test be conducted in Maharashtra Assembly on November 27. (File Photo)

Maharashtra Assembly Floor Test: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to ensure a floor test is conducted in the state Legislative Assembly under a Pro-Tem Speaker. The top court’s directive finally brings the state to the final leg of the political drama that has assuming new dimensions every passing day. As per the Supreme Court order, all MLAs are to be administered oath by the Pro-Tem Speaker before 5 PM on Wednesday, November 27.

The apex court also ruled that all elected members of the state assembly will take oath tomorrow and that the floor test will be telecast live. The Supreme Court, ruling out the possibility of cross-voting, also barred secret voting in order to ensure transparency.

The Assembly is likely to convene at 11 AM tomorrow morning and the Pro-Tem Speaker will administer the oath to the winning MLAs. The development comes almost a month after the election results were announced.

The Supreme Court’s decision came on a petition filed by Shiv Sena, Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) against the dramatic early morning swearing-in of BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis as the CM and NCP leader Ajit Pawar as his deputy last Saturday.

The three-party alliance had moved Supreme Court against Governor’s decision to invite the BJP to form government in a ‘clandestine’ manner. The Centre had submitted a letter of support of 170 MLAs, including all 54 of NCPs, in the top court during the hearing on Monday.

On Monday, the Shiv Sena, Congres and NCP, in a show of strength paraded ‘162 MLAs’ at a Mumbai hotel to demonstrate that it has the required numbers in the 288-member House, where the majority mark is 145.

The pre-poll alliance between Shiv Sena and BJP fell apart after the October Assembly elections as the Uddhav Thackeray-led party insisted on the CM post on 50:50 basis. However, the BJP didn’t yield to the demands resulting in President’s Rule being imposed in the state on November 12. The BJP had emerged as the single largest party winning 105 seats, Sena got 56 in the Assembly elections. NCP, Congress have 54 and 44 MLAs respectively.