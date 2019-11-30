Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi govt to face floor test today

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters after a swearing-in ceremony in Mumbai. (Reuters)

Maharashtra Assembly Floor Test: A couple of days after he took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister following a month-long political drama, Uddhav Thackeray faces his first test on Saturday when the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress combine government will have to prove majority on the floor of the Assembly. The floor test is scheduled to be held at 2 pm, reports said.

The floor test will be done under the supervision of pro tem Speaker NCP MLA Dilip Walse Patil, who was appointed on the chair on Friday replacing BJP MLA Kalidas Kolambkar who had administered oath to MLAs in the Assembly earlier this week.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had given Uddhav Thackeray time till December 3 to prove majority, however, the government has decided to test its strength today.

WATCH VIDEO: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray loses cool over question on Shiv Sena’s ‘secularism’

The Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition of Shiv Sena (56), NCP (54) and Congress (44) together have 154 MLAs in the 288-Maharashtra Assembly where the majority mark in 145. The coalition claims it has the support of some of the independent MLAs taking its tally to 165.

The Shiv Sena had contested the October Assembly elections with the BJP which emerged as the single largest party winning 105 seats. However, the nearly three decade-long alliance between the two saffron parties was snapped as the Uddhav Thackeray-led party insisted on having the CM post for 2.5 years on rotation basis. The demand was rejected by the BJP.

Thackeray then joined hands with ideologically different NCP and the Congress which agreed to his CM demand. Just when the three-party alliance was on the verge of moving ahead to stake claim to form the government, the BJP stunned everyone by planning a midnight coup which saw Devendra Fadnavis taking oath as the CM and NCP’s Ajit Pawar as the deputy CM in an early morning oath-taking ceremony. The BJP said all 54 NCP MLAs have decided to support Ajit Pawar.

Sena, NCP and Congress moved the Supreme Court against the hush-hush oath taking. The top court asked Fadnavis to prove majority within 24 hours following which he resigned on Tuesday. Ajit Pawar also dramatically returned to the NCP fold again paving way for the Maha Vikas Aghadi to form government in Maharashtra.