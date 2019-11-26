Maharashtra floor test: Majority has to be proven in House, not hotels, says Ram Madhav

Ahead of the mega test, the BJP has asked all its MLAs for a crucial meet today at Wankhede Stadium.

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav on Tuesday expressed confidence that his party would succeed in proving the majority on the floor of the House. “The majority has to be proven not in hotels or elsewhere but on the floor of the House. We are confident that on the floor of the house our (BJP) government will be able to prove its majority,” Madhav said while speaking to reporters on the current political crisis in Maharashtra. His statement comes in an apparent reference to the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress parading their MLAs in Grand Hyatt Hotel a day earlier to show that they were united and have the support of 162 MLAs.

The saffron party appears to be in a tough position as Ajit Pawar, who had extended the support to the BJP to form the government, has been removed from the post of NCP’s legislative party leader of the House. All the MLAs whose letters of support were shown to form the government have now pledged their support to Sharad Pawar and the NCP, which is now part of Maha Vikas Aghadi — an alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.

Devendra Fadnavis, who last week took oath for the second time, was relying on his deputy Ajit Pawar for the support to prove the majority in the House. However, Pawar has now resigned from the post of Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. The saffron party has only 105 MLAs and it needed the support of 40 more legislators to prove the majority in the Assembly.

On the other hand, the Sena, NCP and Congress claim that they have 162 MLAs on board and are ready to form the government. Senior Sena leaders Sanjay Raut today said that the new alliance can prove the majority in just 30 minutes. Despite this, the BJP leaders have exuded confidence that they will prove the majority on the floor of the House.

The floor test will happen tomorrow by 5 PM. Ahead of the mega test, the BJP has asked all its MLAs for a crucial meet today at Wankhede Stadium. Speaking on the move, BJP leader Rao Saheb Danve today said: “We will prove our majority. Tonight at 9 pm, all BJP MLAs will meet at Garware Club in Mumbai.”