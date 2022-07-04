Maharashtra Floor Test Today Live News: Amid the shadow of an impending Supreme Court hearing, the Maharashtra Assembly is set to witness high drama as Chief Minister Eknath Shinde faces a trust vote to prove the majority of his government in a floor test today. On paper, Shive Sena’s Shinde camp along with the BJP have a comfortable majority. Day before the trust vote, the BJP won a crucial battle as its leader Rahul Narvekar was elected as the Assembly Speaker. On Saturday ex-Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray had expelled Shinde from the party. If we look at the numbers, this is what the big picture looks like. Shiva Sena has 55 MLAs; NCP (53); INC (44), BJP (106). In Shiv Sena, the rebels or the Shinde camp has 39 MLAs whereas the Thackeray group has 16 MLAs. As the five-day-old Shinde government takes the key floor test, here are the latest updates from Maharashtra:

Stay with us as we bring you the accurate and fastest news on Maharashtra trust vote:

Live Updates