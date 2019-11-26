Maharashtra floor test: In show of strength ahead of showdown, BJP summons MLAs to Wankhede at 9 PM today

The opposition hailed the court order and demanded that Devendra Fadnavis step down as Chief Minister of Maharashtra. (IE)

Maharashtra Political Crisis: Hours after the Supreme Court ordered a floor test after the Pro-Tem Speaker administers the oath to MLAs by 5 pm tomorrow, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday summoned all its MLAs to assemble at Wankhede Stadium for a crucial party meeting at 9 pm today. Confirming the development, BJP leader Rao Saheb Danve said that his party leaders will meet tonight and exuded the confidence of BJP proving majority on the floor of the House.

“Tonight at 9 pm, all BJP MLAs will meet at Garware Club in Mumbai,” Danve said. Earlier today, the apex court ordered a floor test to end the month-long political crisis in Maharashtra. The SC directed Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to ensure that all newly-elected MLAs are sworn in on Wednesday itself. The entire proceedings will be telecast live and voting will not be on the basis of a secret ballot, the top court ordered.

The opposition hailed the court order and demanded that Devendra Fadnavis step down as Chief Minister of Maharashtra. The Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP claim that they have the support of 162 MLAs, and can prove the majority on the floor of the House. The BJP too claims that it will prove the majority but it is heavily banking on NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who had shown the letters of support of NCP MLAs — the letters were collected when Pawar was NCP’s leader of the House.

However, the NCP has replaced Ajit Pawar with Jayant Patil and almost all its MLAs have pledged their support to Sharad Pawar who is part of Maha Vikas Aghadi — an alliance of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP. The BJP has 105 legislators and it needs the support of 45 more MLAs to prove the majority in the Assembly. The Sena, NCP and Congress together have 154 (Sena-56, NCP-54, Congress-44). If these three parties succeed in keeping their flock together, then the BJP will find it difficult to sail through tomorrow’s test in the Assembly. Sena, NCP and Congress have parked their legislators in different hotels in Mumbai.