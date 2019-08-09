Maharashtra flood: Over 2 lakh people evacuated, death toll touches 27; Centre rushes more NDRF teams

Sangli and Kolhapur are the worst-hit districts. (PTI Photo)

Maharashtra flood update: Over two lakh people have been moved to safer places due to floods that have wreaked havoc in five districts of western Maharashtra. The death toll due to the deluge has risen to 27. A dozen teams comprising Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) and Coast Guard have been deployed in the flood-devastated areas to carry on the rescue and relief operations. Sangli and Kolhapur are the worst-hit districts. The entire region has witnessed heavy downpour since last few days.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Abhijit Choudhary, District Collector of Sangli said, “We have received one chopper and its trial landing has been successfully conducted. We are now starting sorties to drop relief material in the affected areas.” Choudhary further added that the chopper will be used to shift people from the flood-hit regions.

On Thursday, nine people were drowned and four went missing after a local boat overturned near Sangli’s Brahmanal village. The incident occurred when it was engaged in a rescue operation.

Meanwhile, the Centre today dispatched 83 NDRF teams to flood-hit states of Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka and Gujarat to carry on rescue and relief operations. An NDRF team comprises around 45 personnel. The control rooms set in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), NDRF, IMD and Central Water Commission are monitoring the situation closely. According to reports, 34 teams are working in Kolhapur and 36 in

Sangli.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has also briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the current flood situation in the state.

In Nashik, following heavy rainfall 5,104 cusec water has been released from Gangapur dam into the Godavari river today while 11,788 cusec water has been released from Darna dam. This comes after both the dams were filled up 91 per cent and 89 per cent respectively. The Met department has a forecast of heavy downpour in four districts of north Maharashtra- Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon and Nandurbar till August 11, 2019.