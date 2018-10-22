​​​
  3. Maharashtra: Five killed in accident on Aurangabad-Pune road

Maharashtra: Five killed in accident on Aurangabad-Pune road

Five persons were killed when a private bus rammed into a truck in Ahmednagar district of western Maharashtra early Monday morning, police said.

By: | Ahmednagar | Published: October 22, 2018 2:19 PM
latest news, india news, important news, trending news, news today, news now, news, news important, news latest, news A bus of Bhavana Travels, going to Pune from Aurangabad, hit a truck loaded with steel bars from behind near Ralegan Siddhi, 41 km from here, around 5.30 AM, said inspector Hanumant Gade of Parner police station.

Five persons were killed when a private bus rammed into a truck in Ahmednagar district of western Maharashtra early Monday morning, police said. Sixteen others were injured and four of them were serious, a police official said.

A bus of Bhavana Travels, going to Pune from Aurangabad, hit a truck loaded with steel bars from behind near Ralegan Siddhi, 41 km from here, around 5.30 AM, said inspector Hanumant Gade of Parner police station.

While two of the deceased were identified as Amjad Shaikh (35) and Pramod Uttam More (30), both from Aurangabad, the names of other victims were not known yet, he said. The injured were shifted to government hospitals in Pune and Shirur, he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top