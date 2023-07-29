scorecardresearch
Maharashtra: Five killed, 20 injured as two buses collide in Buldhana

While one of the buses involved in the accident was on its way to Hingoli after Amarnath Yatra, while the other private bus was going towards Nashik.

The accident occurred around 2.30 AM on a flyover in Malkapur town. (Photo: ANI)

Five people were killed and 20 injured after two private buses collided on early Saturday morning in Buldhana district in Maharashtra. The deceased include two women, police said, reported PTI.

The accident occurred around 2.30 AM on a flyover in Malkapur town.

While one of the buses involved in the accident was on its way to Hingoli after Amarnath Yatra, while the other private bus was going towards Nashik. The bus going towards Nashik tried to overtake a truck and ended up coming in front of the second bus, resulting in a collision.

Senior district police officials reached the spot and the injured were rushed to the hospital.

Following the accident, traffic was disrupted on the road.

First published on: 29-07-2023 at 09:17 IST

