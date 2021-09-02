  • MORE MARKET STATS

Maharashtra fisherman catches ‘fish with the heart of gold’ in his net, takes home Rs 1.33 crore

By: |
Updated: September 02, 2021 8:13 AM

Other than being a delicacy, Ghol fish is known for its unique medicinal properties and is highly valued in several countries.    

Other than being a delicacy, Ghol fish is known for its unique medicinal properties and is highly valued in several countries. (Representative Image)

For a Maharashtra fisherman, the fortuned changed overnight as he took his boat to the sea on August 28 for the first time after the monsoon ban on fishing was lifted. Chandrakant Tare, a fisherman from Murbe village of Palghar district, discovered that his catch was worth crores.

When fishing, Tare found that his net had become unusually heavy, so he immediately pulled it out to see what had he caught. The crew members on the boat were surprised to see that the catch in the net were actually 150 Ghol fish.

Related News

Other than being a delicacy, Ghol fish is known for its unique medicinal properties and is highly valued in several countries. Known as the ‘fish with the heart of gold’, the parts of Ghol fish are used in making medicines and other high-priced products.

When Tare returned from the sea, he informed about the catch to the authorities and took home a whopping Rs 1.33 crore, which he received in the auction.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Maharashtra fisherman catches ‘fish with the heart of gold’ in his net takes home Rs 1.33 crore
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani passes away at 92, Mehbooba Mufti expresses grief
2Karnal SDM Ayush Sinha, who ordered cops to beat up protesters, transferred
3Give cow fundamental rights, declare it national animal: Allahabad High Court