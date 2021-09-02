Maharashtra fisherman catches ‘fish with the heart of gold’ in his net, takes home Rs 1.33 crore

Other than being a delicacy, Ghol fish is known for its unique medicinal properties and is highly valued in several countries. (Representative Image)

For a Maharashtra fisherman, the fortuned changed overnight as he took his boat to the sea on August 28 for the first time after the monsoon ban on fishing was lifted. Chandrakant Tare, a fisherman from Murbe village of Palghar district, discovered that his catch was worth crores.

When fishing, Tare found that his net had become unusually heavy, so he immediately pulled it out to see what had he caught. The crew members on the boat were surprised to see that the catch in the net were actually 150 Ghol fish.

Other than being a delicacy, Ghol fish is known for its unique medicinal properties and is highly valued in several countries. Known as the ‘fish with the heart of gold’, the parts of Ghol fish are used in making medicines and other high-priced products.

When Tare returned from the sea, he informed about the catch to the authorities and took home a whopping Rs 1.33 crore, which he received in the auction.