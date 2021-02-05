Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in a godown in Mankhurd area of Mumbai

Maharashtra Fire today: No injuries have been reported so far.

Maharashtra Fire today: A major fire today broke out at a godown in Mankhurd area of Mumbai. In a video tweeted by ANI, huge flames can be seen erupting from the site.

No injuries have been reported so far. As many as 19 fire tenders are present at the spot and firefighting operations are underway.

#UPDATE: 19 fire tenders present at the spot; firefighting operation underway in Mankhurd area of Mumbai. — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2021

More details are awaited.