Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in a godown in Mankhurd area of Mumbai

Updated: Feb 05, 2021 4:19 PM

Maharashtra Fire Today: As many as 19 fire tenders are present at the spot and firefighting operations are underway.

Mumbai fire todayMaharashtra Fire today: No injuries have been reported so far.

Maharashtra Fire today: A major fire today broke out at a godown in Mankhurd area of Mumbai. In a video tweeted by ANI, huge flames can be seen erupting from the site.

No injuries have been reported so far. As many as 19 fire tenders are present at the spot and firefighting operations are underway.

More details are awaited.

