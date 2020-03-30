BREAKING: Fire breaks out on fourth floor of Mantralaya Building in Mumbai

A number of fire tenders have been rushed to the spot, according to news agency ANI.
According to PTI, the fire was confined to an air-conditioning duct near a lift on the floor and heavy smoke was emanating from it. A fire official told the agency that it was a small fire and operations to control were underway.
