Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Thane; 12 fire engines rushed to spot

Thane Fire: No casualties have been reported yet. The authorities are trying to ascertain the reason behind the fire.

A massive fire broke out during the early morning hours at a plastic factory in the Asangaon area of Thane in Maharashtra. As many as 12 fire engines were rushed to the spot to control the blaze. The factory used to manufacture plastic goods and the fire spread quickly due to the presence of plastic around it.

According to reports, the factory and its goods were gutted to fire while the fire-fighting operations are still underway.

Thane Municipal Corporation’s Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Santosh Kadam said the fire broke out around 5 am and four fire engines were first sent to the spot.

Earlier today around 1.45 am, another fire was reported from an electricity meter box room of a housing complex in Thane. According to the reports, 32 meters were gutted to fire while no person was injured in the incident.