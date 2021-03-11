  • MORE MARKET STATS

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Thane’s MIDC area, no casualties reported

March 11, 2021 9:31 AM

Maharashtra Fire: Several fire engines have been rushed to the spot and firefighting operations are underway.

Thane Chemical Factory FireMaharashtra Fire: The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained.

A fire broke out today at a chemical factory in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area of Ambernath, Thane. Several fire engines have been rushed to the spot and firefighting operations are underway. No casualties have been reported so far.

The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. More details are awaited.

Two days ago, a factory manufacturing plastic goods was gutted in a fire on Mumbai-Nashik highway in Maharashtra. The blaze had erupted in the unit located at Vehloli in Shahapur area where household plastic goods were manufactured.

