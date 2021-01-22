  • MORE MARKET STATS

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at Biocell facility in Thane; fire tenders at spot

By: |
New Delhi | Updated: Jan 22, 2021 5:20 PM

Fire tenders have been rushed at the spot and firefighting operations are underway. There are no reports yet of any casualties or injuries.

fire at biocell companyFire tenders have been rushed at the spot and firefighting operations are underway. (Representative image-PTI)

A day after a major fire was reported at the Serum Institute of India premises in Pune, a fire incident was reported today at Biocell company near Wagle Estate Police Station in Thane city.

Fire tenders have been rushed at the spot and firefighting operations are underway. There are no reports yet of any casualties or injuries. The exact cause of the fire is unknown. More details awaited.

Related News

The development comes on a day two incidents of fire have already been reported. While one was in Delhi l, the other incident was reported in Mumbai.

A fire broke out on the second floor of a multi-storey building in central Delhi’s ITO on Friday morning, fire officials said. No casualties were reported. A security guard stuck on the terrace of the building of the Institution of Engineers was rescued by firefighters.

On the other hand, a fire broke out in the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) headquarters in North Maharashtra earlier today, but no casualty was reported. The blaze erupted at around 11.50 am in the cabin of the NMC group leader at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, which houses the civic corporation headquarters, around 200km from Mumbai.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Maharashtra Fire breaks out at Biocell facility in Thane fire tenders at spot
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Ahead of Republic Day, Delhi Police inducts 50 volunteers to serve as ‘eyes and ears’ at Sarojini Nagar market
2Three govt agencies launch probe in Serum Institute fire
3New Congress President by June 2021; CWC passes resolution demanding repeal of farm laws