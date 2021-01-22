Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at Biocell facility in Thane; fire tenders at spot

Fire tenders have been rushed at the spot and firefighting operations are underway. (Representative image-PTI)

A day after a major fire was reported at the Serum Institute of India premises in Pune, a fire incident was reported today at Biocell company near Wagle Estate Police Station in Thane city.

Fire tenders have been rushed at the spot and firefighting operations are underway. There are no reports yet of any casualties or injuries. The exact cause of the fire is unknown. More details awaited.

The development comes on a day two incidents of fire have already been reported. While one was in Delhi l, the other incident was reported in Mumbai.

A fire broke out on the second floor of a multi-storey building in central Delhi’s ITO on Friday morning, fire officials said. No casualties were reported. A security guard stuck on the terrace of the building of the Institution of Engineers was rescued by firefighters.

On the other hand, a fire broke out in the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) headquarters in North Maharashtra earlier today, but no casualty was reported. The blaze erupted at around 11.50 am in the cabin of the NMC group leader at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, which houses the civic corporation headquarters, around 200km from Mumbai.