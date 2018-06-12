Maharashtra farmers threaten stir on June 29

Farmer organisations are getting aggressive over the issue of cane payments in Maharashtra. (PTI)

Farmer organisations are getting aggressive over the issue of cane payments in Maharashtra. Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS), one of the more aggressive organisations in the state, has threatened to stage a blockade at the Maharashtra Sugar Commissionerate on June 29 unless the bills of farmers are cleared by June 25.

According to SSS president Raju Shetti, although farmers have given cane to sugar mills over six months ago, millers are yet to make cane payments to farmers. Around `1,900 crore still remain in Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) dues from millers to farmers, he said.

