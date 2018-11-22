Maharashtra farmers protest march Live Updates: Thousands reach Mumbai from Thane, other parts, to hold demonstration near assembly

Maharashtra farmers protest march Live Updates: Maharashtra is witnessing farmers protest once again as thousands of farmers and tribals have been taking place in a two-day march from Thane to Mumbai. Prominent figure like Magsaysay award winner Dr Rajendra Singh, also known as Waterman of India, is taking part in the protest march. Protesters were scheduled to reach the iconic Azad Maidan in south Mumbai early Thursday morning. Protesters will hold a demonstration near the state Assembly- ‘Vidhan Bhawan’, where the session is underway, according to a leader.
The protesters, who are taking part in the march are mostly from Thane, Bhusawal and Marathwada regions, according to report. Meanwhile, a political slugfest has erupted over issues pertaining to the agrarian society. Congress president Rahul Gandhi has claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s much-talked about demonetisation had “destroyed” the lives of farmers. Gandhi has also accused PM Modi of making “fun” of plight of farmers during his poll campaigns. Taking to Twitter, he cited a media report that claimed the agriculture ministry has admitted that demonetisation has hit the farmers hard.
"Noteban has destroyed the lives of farmers. Now they do not even have enough money to buy seeds and fertilizer," Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi. "But, Modi ji is making fun of our farmers' plight. Now his Agriculture Ministry has also said that farmers were badly affected due to demonetisation decision," he said on Twitter referring to Modi's campaigns in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.
Farmers in Maharashtra protested over a few issues. The farmers are demanding implementation of the Swaminathan Committee report, which suggested that farmers must have assured access and control over resources such as land and water. They are also demanding an increase in the Minimum Support Price and a judicial system to ensure its implementation. The farmers, struggling to cope with the agrarian crisis, are demanding proper implementation of the loan waiver package announced by the BJP-led government in the state last year, land rights for farmers and compensation for farm labourers. "We have been consistently asking the state government to fulfil our long-standing demands but the response has been lukewarm. We are forced to launch this agitation," said Pratibha Shinde, general secretary of Lok Sangharsh Morcha, which is organising the protest. "We are taking maximum care to ensure that Mumbai citizens are not inconvenienced," Shinde said.