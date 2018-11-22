Maharashtra farmers protest march Live Updates: Thousands reach Mumbai from Thane, other parts, to hold demonstration near assembly

Maharashtra farmers protest march Live Updates: Protesters will hold a demonstration near the state Assembly- ‘Vidhan Bhawan’, where the session is underway

Maharashtra farmers protest march Live Updates: Maharashtra is witnessing farmers protest once again as thousands of farmers and tribals have been taking place in a two-day march from Thane to Mumbai. Prominent figure like Magsaysay award winner Dr Rajendra Singh, also known as Waterman of India, is taking part in the protest march. Protesters were scheduled to reach the iconic Azad Maidan in south Mumbai early Thursday morning. Protesters will hold a demonstration near the state Assembly- ‘Vidhan Bhawan’, where the session is underway, according to a leader.

The protesters, who are taking part in the march are mostly from Thane, Bhusawal and Marathwada regions, according to report. Meanwhile, a political slugfest has erupted over issues pertaining to the agrarian society. Congress president Rahul Gandhi has claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s much-talked about demonetisation had “destroyed” the lives of farmers. Gandhi has also accused PM Modi of making “fun” of plight of farmers during his poll campaigns. Taking to Twitter, he cited a media report that claimed the agriculture ministry has admitted that demonetisation has hit the farmers hard.