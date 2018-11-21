Maharashtra farmers agitation: Thousands march to Mumbai seeking loan waiver, compensation; protest at Azad Maidan tomorrow

Protesting farmers have also been supported by Aam Aadmi Party. (Express photo by Deepak Joshi)

Thousands of farmers from North Maharashtra, Ahmednagar, and Vidarbha among other areas state have begun a long march from Thane which will culminate at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan. The farmers’ demands include better minimum support price, complete farm loan waiver, drought compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre for non-irrigated land and Rs 1 lakh per acre for irrigated land, and the implementation of Swaminathan Committee Report.

Protesting farmers have also been supported by Aam Aadmi Party. Among those who are likely to attend the rally include water conservationist and Magsaysay award winner Dr Rajendra Singh and others. Farmers are expected to reach south Mumbai on Thursday. They may try to hold their demonstration near Vidhan Bhawan, where Assembly underway, a protestor taking part in the march said.

Farmers in the state, who are facing an agrarian crisis, have demanded proper implementation of the loan waiver package announced by the state government in 2017, compensation for farm labourers and land rights for farmers.

Speaking to PTI, general secretary of Lok Sangharsh Morcha, Pratibha Shinde, said that farmers have been asking the state government to fulfill long-standing demands but there is not much response from the latter, following which farmers were forced to start protests.

Earlier this year in March, thousands of farmers led by All India Kisan Sabha took out a 180-km long march from Nashik to Mumbai in order to press for their demands. Protest at the time saw farmers in red caps assemble in Mumbai from across the state.