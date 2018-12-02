Maharashtra farmer who came to Delhi for protest falls to death, leaves behind Rs 6 lakh debt

Thousands of farmers from across the country had gathered in the national capital on Thursday and on Friday. (IE)

Maharashtra farmer, Kiran Shantappa Ghorwade, who died early Saturday after falling from the third-floor gallery of Ambedkar Bhawan in Delhi’s Jhandewalan, was hit by distress in the farm sector and had outstanding dues of nearly Rs 6 lakh to the Kolhapur District Cooperative Bank, and a credit society, The Indian Express reported.

Ghorwade was a resident of Takliwadi in Shirol taluka of Kolhapur district and had come along with his fellow-villagers to participate in the farmers’ rally and was staying in room no. 29 on of Ambedkar Bhawan in central Delhi.

Adinath Hingmare, a neighbour of Ghorwade, said that he was worried about unpaid dues pending since a decade. According to Hingmare, Ghorwade owed Rs 3 lakh to Kolhapur District Cooperative Bank, where he had taken a loan of Rs 1.2 lakh and took another loan Rs 3 lakh from the Shahu Cooperative Credit Society after mortgaging his land.

Over the years, Ghorwade had grown increasingly worried about his finances and he even didn’t qualify for the 2008-09 loan waiver and a spate of bad prices and crop losses saw his debt rising, neighbours told Indian Express.

According to Indian Express, Ghorwade was an active member of Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS), a farmers’ organisation led by MP Raju Shetti and the Sanghatana had taken over 600 farmers to Delhi from Kolhapur.

Kiran Shantappa Ghorwade. (Express photo)

SSS founder Raju Shetti said he knew Ghorwade personally. He said that the union will collect money and help out the family financially and in any other way possible.

The late farmer owned four acres of land, of which two acres were always reserved for sugarcane. On the remaining part of the land, he grew seasonal crops including urad, wheat and soyabean. Unfortunately, this year his entire urad crop was destroyed by a pest attack and unseasonal rain.

Ghorwade was rushed to Lady Harding hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, news agency PTI reported. According to the police, the victim had accidentally fallen from the third-floor corridor and they do not suspect any foul play.

Thousands of farmers from across the country had gathered in the national capital on Thursday and on Friday and they marched through streets chanting slogans in support of their demands such as debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce.

The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee, which claims to be an umbrella body of 207 organisations of farmers and agricultural workers, claimed the two-day rally was one of the largest congregation of farmers in Delhi. It claimed farmers from 24 states had joined the protest.