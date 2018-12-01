Maharashtra farmer dies after accidentally falling from Delhi building

Around 35,000 farmers from across the country converged in the national capital to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Representational photo)

In a shocking accident, a farmer who had come from Maharashtra died after allegedly falling from a building in the Paharganj area of Delhi early Saturday. According to the police, the farmer had participated in a two-day Kisan rally against the agrarian distress in the country.

According to news agency PTI, an investigation is underway and more details are awaited and police do not suspect any foul play.

Meanwhile, thousands of farmers from across the country had gathered in Delhi on Thursday and Friday. Farmers hold a march through streets chanting slogans in support of their demands such as debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. The farmers reportedly gathered from various states and camped at the Ramlila ground overnight, started their march around 10.30 am amid heavy policy deployment, only to be stopped at the Parliament Street police station.

The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee, which claims to be an umbrella body of 207 organisations of farmers and agricultural workers, claimed the two-day rally was one of the largest congregation of farmers in the national capital and claimed that farmers from 24 states had joined the protest.

Around 35,000 farmers from across the country converged in the national capital to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce.

Several activists and leaders slammed the Modi government, alleging it has not implemented a “single major initiative” for farmers in the past four and a half years and that demonetisation worsened the agrarian distress in the country.

Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar, while addressing a rally of farmers alleged the government from the ‘very beginning has been adopting pro-corporate policies and not a single major initiative for farmers has been launched by it’, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, Union Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said that the Centre has taken a number of initiatives, including a sharp increase in MSP, for enhancing farmers’ income and it is now the state governments that are responsible to implement these schemes. She also added that the central government can only provide increased MSP and money, but it is for the state governments to ensure that there is a lifting of grain and implementation.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged that PM Modi has ‘stabbed farmers in the back’ by not fulfilling the promises made to them and warned him that they would wreak havoc in 2019 elections if those promises are not kept.