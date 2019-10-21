Maharashtra Exit Polls 2019 LIVE: Can BJP-Shiv Sena emerge on top in war of coalitions? Trends to emerge post 6.30 PM

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is confident of retaining power in Maharashtra. (File Photo/PTI)

Maharashtra Exit Polls 2019 Live Updates: The state of Maharashtra is witnessing a war of coalitions with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena alliance pitted against the Congress-Nationalist Congress Party combine. While the ‘saffron alliance’ is confident of retaining power under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis, old warhorse Sharad Pawar promises a tough fight. Exit Polls, which will be out at around 6.30 PM today will try and ascertain people’s mood ahead of October 24 – the date when the assembly election results will be out.

The opinion polls so far have given the BJP-Sena combine an upper hand in the elections, although the BJP has not been shown to win a clear majority — enough to form government on its own. The Jan Ki Baat-Republic TV opinion poll gave 142-147 seats to the BJP and 83-85 to the Shiv Sena. This was far ahead of 48-52 seats it predicted for NCP and the Congress to win. The ABP-CVoter survey also pointed to a similar trend and gave 198 seats to the BJP-Shiv Sena coalition. The Congress and NCP, it predicted, would win 86 seats, together. The BJP contested on 164 seats, and the Shiv Sena fielded its candidates on 124. On the other hand, the Congress fielded 147 candidates and ally NCP contested 121 assembly seats.

Besides the overall trend, it will be interesting to see if Aaditya Thackeray’s decision to contest the assembly election has an impact on Shiv Sena’s overall performance. Aaditya, who is in the fray from Worli seat, is the first from the Thackeray clan to contest an election ever. The 29-year-old is seen by many as the future chief minister of the state.

