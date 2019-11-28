Maharashtra Endgame: Uddhav Thackeray takes charge today; Cong, NCP may get 1 dy CM post each

Uddhav Thackeray with Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari

As their party workers and authorities readied Shivaji Park in Dadar for Thursday’s inaugural of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray as chief minister of Maharashtra, leaders of the Sena, NCP and Congress got down to business Wednesday evening, holding deliberations on distribution of berths and portfolios in the new government.

While Thackeray will be CM for the full term, both Congress and NCP are likely to get one deputy chief minister post each. State Congress president Vijay (Balasaheb) Thorat, also leader of the Congress legislature party, is a frontrunner for the deputy CM’s post. From the NCP, Jayant Patil is tipped to become the deputy CM, though Ajit Pawar, back in partyfold, too seems to be pushing for the post.

It is learnt that under the power-sharing arrangement discussed between the sides, the Sena will hold 15 ministerial portfolios, including the chief minister’s post, and the the NCP, too, will get 15 berths. The remaining 12 will go to the Congress. The Speaker’s post is what the Congress has been seeking but there has been no agreement on that so far.

In the House of 288 members, the BJP has 105, Shiv Sena (56), NCP (54), Congress (44). The remaining 29 represent smaller parties and Independents. Around 80,000 people are expected to come for the swearing-in ceremony of Thackeray, the first from the family to hold the top job in Maharashtra. The ceremony will start at 6.40 pm on Thursday.

Leaders of the Sena, Congress and NCP said attempts are on to put up a show of unity of non-BJP parties at Shivaji Park. All senior leaders of Congress, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Congress CMs, have been invited. Besides, leaders from other parties such as TDP’s Chandrababu Naidu, JD(S)’s HD Deve Gowda, TMC’s Mamata Banerjee, SP’s Mulayam Singh Yadav, BSP’s Mayawati are also being invited.

“The preparations are in full swing. More than 40,000 chairs will be put up at Shivaji Park for the swearing-in ceremony. Arrangements are being made for 800 dignitaries who will come from across the state and country. Besides, around 800 farmers from across the state will also be there and separate arrangements are being made for them,” said Pratap Sarnaik, Sena legislator from Thane.

Shivaji Park holds special significance for the Sena as it was founded there in 1966. Balasaheb Thackeray addressed party workers at Shivaji Park every Dussehra. In November 2012, Bal Thackeray was cremated at Shivaji Park. Now, a memorial to the Sena founder announced by the state government will also stand in Dadar.