Maharashtra elections: Congress struggles to contain infighting as it prepares to release first list of 50 candidates

Maharashtra Assembly election 2019: The Maharashtra unit of the Congress has much to deliberate upon while deciding the names of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in the state. Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat on Wednesday said that the first list of 50 candidates is almost ready and it may be out by Friday, September 20. Thorat told reporters that “good and meritorious” candidates have been picked up after the screening committee met in New Delhi to finalise the names.

There will be numerous leaders who would be waiting anxiously for the party to release its first list of candidates. It would be interesting to see whether leaders like Sanjay Nirupam and Milind Deora, who have been involved in an open and ugly fight over Urmila Matondkar’s resignation from the party find a place on the Congress’ first list.

The actor-turned-politician, who had joined the party just days before the Lok Sabha elections, walked out of the party last week blaming infighting in the state unit. Matondkar was fielded from Mumbai North but lost in the general elections.

Moments after she announced her decision, Milind Deora launched an all-out attack at Sanjay Nirupam accusing him of working against Matondkar during the election. “After Urmila Matondkar decided to fight Lok Sabha elections from Mumbai North, I supported her campaign wholeheartedly as Mumbai Congress president. I stood by her when she was let down by those who brought her into the party. Fully agree that Mumbai North leaders MUST be held accountable,” Deora had tweeted, in an apparent reference to Nirupam. Notably, it was Nirupam who had paved the way for Urmila Matondkar’s entry into Congress.

Sanjay Nirupam, who enjoys a significant influence in North Mumbai, had contested the 2014 Lok Sabha poll from the seat, but failed to convert his popularity into electoral victory. News18 reported citing sources that the Congress may decide to bench both Nirupam and Deora in view of their recent public bickering.

