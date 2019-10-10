Maharashtra elections: BJP-Shiv Sena govt worked for poor, will return to power, says Devendra Fadnavis

According to Fadnavis, under the BJP rule, Maharastra has secured number one place in business, employment generation and health. (IE photo)

Asserting that the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance will once again return to power in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said their government worked for the weaker sections of the society and tried to transform their lives. He also criticised the opposition Congress and NCP for “not doing anything” during their 15 years of their rule before the BJP-Sena government came to power in 2014. Fadnavis was addressing a public rally in Mangalwedha in Solapur district.

“Congress and NCP did not do anything for 15 years except giving false and misleading promises. But after our government came to power five years back, we worked for the poor, downtrodden, tribals, minorities, farmers, OBCs and women, and tried to bring about a transformation (in their lives),” he said.

The BJP-Shiv Sena government stood behind the farmers in the last five years and gave the biggest farm loan waiver, which benefited 50 lakh farmers. “But let me tell you that monetary relief alone is not enough. We will have to provide water for farming through sustainable irrigation. During the five years, we carried out several watershed management projects through the Jalyukta Shivar programme,” he said.

Urging the voters to elect Sudhakarpant Paricharak, a candidate of Rayat Kranti Sanghatana, which is an ally of BJP and Sena, from the Pandharpur-Mangalwedha constituency, Fadnavis said the saffron alliance is bound to come back to power. “If you elect him, several projects will gain momentum in the region,” he added.

According to Fadnavis, under the BJP rule, Maharastra has secured number one place in business, employment generation and health. “When our government came to power, the ranking of Maharashtra in education was 16 or 18, but in the last five years, the state has secured third position and we will bring it to number one position,” he said.

He added that as the Zilla Parishad schools are turning digital, more than one lakh students, who were earlier studying in private schools, have got themselves enrolled in ZP schools. The chief minister added that with the blessings of the voters, BJP and Shiv Sena alliance will come back to power and the government will get a chance to execute some big projects, like turning Maharashtra into a drought-free state.