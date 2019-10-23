Maharashtra Election Results 2019 Date, Time: Counting of votes begins 8am tomorrow, 25,000 additional security personnel deployed

Police personnel guard the strong room where the EVM machines are stored following Maharashtra Assembly elections, at a college in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha Result 2019 Date and Time: The alliance of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena would hope for a second consecutive term when votes for the Maharashtra assembly elections are counted on Thursday. Counting of votes will start at 8am on Thursday. Along with state police, 25,000 security personnel have been deployed across the state to ensure that counting passes off smoothly. Counting of votes would begin at 8 am and be held at 269 different locations across Maharashtra, news agency PTI reported. The Election Commission would also record a video of the entire counting process.

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is up against the Congress-NCP combine. Exit polls have predicted that the BJP-Shiv Sena would retain power comfortably. Most exit polls have predicted that BJP-Shiv Sena would win over 200 seats, giving them the majority in the 288-member Maharashtra legislative assembly. A party or coalition would need 145 seats to form the government in Maharashtra. In 2014, the BJP and Shiv Sena had a combined tally of 185.

If the BJP come back to power, Devendra Fadnavis could become the first non-Congress leader to return to power for a second consecutive term. The BJP has already announced that Fadnavis would be the chief minister again if they win the election.

After a humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha elections held earlier this year, the Congress would be looking to regain some ground. Congress had ruled both Maharashtra and Haryana till 2014.

It will also be interesting to see if Aaditya Thackeray’s decision to contest the assembly election has an impact on Shiv Sena’s overall performance. Aaditya, who is in the fray from Worli seat, is the first from the Thackeray clan to contest an election ever. The 29-year-old is seen by many as the future chief minister of the state.

On Thursday, counting of votes would also be held in the Satara Lok Sabha bypoll. The bypoll was held after Nationalist Congress Party MP Udayanraje Bhosale quit the party and his Lok Sabha seat. Bhosale contested in the bypolls again, but on a BJP ticket.