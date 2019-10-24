Maharashtra Election Result 2019: Sharad Pawar works his magic, NCP emerges third biggest force as Congress plays second fiddle

In 2009, the Congress was the single largest party and the NCP played the second fiddle. However, the tide has turned and it’s time for the Congress to vacate the driving seat for Sharad Pawar in Maharashtra. (PTI)

The Congress’ dismal electoral performance continues in Maharashtra. Here, Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party has bettered — as per the initial trends — its tally in the state which is set to be ruled by the BJP-Sena combine for the second consecutive term. As per the latest inputs, the NCP is leading on 53 seats while its alliance partner is ahead on just 41. However, the strike rate of the NCP is far better than the Congress when one looks at the number of seats both the parties are contesting. The NCP is contesting on just 123 seats whereas the grand old party is fighting on 145.

In the last assembly election held in 2014, the Congress and NCP had won separately and won 42 and 41 seats respectively. However, both the parties came together to take on BJP-Shiv Sena in 2019 assembly polls. If the initial trends hold, the numbers will change the whole equation for both NCP and Congress in Maharashtra, where Sharad Pawar would be in a position to call the shots. It appears that the Congress-NCP will once again sit in the opposition as the BJP and Shiv Sena are comfortably crossing the majority mark of 145 seats, that are required to form the government.

As per trends available at 12 noon, the Congress and NCP are currently leading on 99 of 288 seats. Some of the analysts believe that this alliance would have been in a better position had they declared their chief ministerial face, probably Sharad Pawar who is now anyway in commanding opposition in Maharashtra.

In 2009, the Congress was the single largest party in the state with 82 seats in its kitty and the NCP played the second fiddle with 62 seats. However, the tide has turned and it’s time for the Congress to vacate the driving seat for Sharad Pawar in Maharashtra.

Through the elections, Sharad Pawar had emerged as the more aggressive campaigner and acted every bit the strongman that he is. Visuals of him continuing with his speech despite heavy rains in Satara sent out a strong message to the electorate, the Marathi Manoos. The charges of his alleged involvement in a money-laundering case and Pawar’s declaration to march to the ED office in Mumbai also appears to have worked in his favour and struck the right chord with the voters.

While power may still elude Pawar, his party donning the role of big brother in its stronghold of Maharashtra certainly bodes well for the party’s future.