Maharashtra election result 2019: Date, key candidates, constituencies, total seats – All you need to know

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and his wife Amruta Fadnavi show their finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote in Nagpur. (PTI Photo)

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019 results: Polling to elect a new government in Maharashtra concluded on Monday evening peacefully. According to the Election Commission, the state recorded nearly 61 per cent polling, down from 63.38 per cent recorded in the 2014 Assembly election. The counting of votes will be undertaken on Thursday and the election results will be announced on October 24, the same day. The main contest this time was between the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena alliance and the Congress-NCP combine. Several exit polls have predicted an easy return for the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena for the next five years. The alliance is predicted to win 200-220 seats while the Congress-NCP alliance could be restricted to 45-60 seats in the 288-member Legislative Assembly, exit poll surveys said. Both sides had campaigned aggressively to woo the voters. While the BJP’s campaign was dominated by the Centre’s Article 370 decision and the nationalism narrative, the Opposition tried to corner the government on the current state of the economy, rising employment and the agrarian crisis, among others.

On Monday, a galaxy of bigwigs from politics, Bollywood and sport joined the young and the old in exercising their franchise in this festival of democracy. Prominent voters included Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, former President Pratibha Patil and MNS chief Raj Thackeray. From Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, and others came out to vote.

The state has total 8,98,39,600 voters, including 4,28,43,635 women and 4,68,75,750 men. Nearly 6.5 lakh polling personnel were deployed at 96,661 polling booths across the state. The fate of 3237 candidates, including 235 women, was locked in the EVMs on Monday. The results will be announced on October 24.

A lot is at stake for several political heavyweights who are in fray in the elections this time.

Key candidates in fray in the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019:

Devendra Fadnavis – Nagpur South

Devendra Fadnavis is a BJP leader and the outgoing Chief Minister of Maharashtra. The 49-year-old politician is seeking re-election from Nagpur South which he has been representing since 2009. The Congress has fielded Ashish Deshmukh, a former BJP MLA, against Fadnavis. An RSS man, Fadnavis was made the face of the BJP in 2014 when it got 122 seats and formed the government with the support of Shiv Sena’s 63 MLAs. He successfully completed five years in the office and has an image of leading a corruption-free government and also effectively dealing with a tough alliance partner in the form of Shiv Sena. He played an instrumental role in the rise of the BJP’s graph in the state with his clean image and pro-poor policies.

Aaditya Thackeray – Worli

Aaditya Thackeray is the son of Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray and the first member of the Thackeray family to contest an election. The Yuva Sena chief is in the fray from Worli Assembly seat which has historically been a Shiv Sena stronghold. The NCP has fielded Suresh Mane, a Dalit leader, against Aaditya. The 29-year-old is confident about his win from here as he went on foot marches in the constituency to seek public support. Aaditya’s win from Worli could be a turning point for the Shiv Sena as it has demanded the Deputy CM’s post for the young Thackeray scion in case the ruling dispensation retains power. Ahead of the elections, Aaditya had also embarked on a statewide tour to garner support for the party and received overwhelming support.

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray with his family members show their finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote in Mumbai.

Chandrakant Patil – Kothrud

Chandrakant Patil is the president of the Maharashtra unit of the Bharatiya Janata Paty. He is contesting election from Kothrud Assembly seat in Pune. He is locked in a battle against Raj Thackeray-led MNS candidate Kishore Shinde, who is backed by the Congress-NCP alliance. Patil originally hails from Kolhapur and is considered close to BJP national president Amit Shah. The party fielded him from Kothrud, replacing Medha Kulkarni. The decision didn’t go down well with the supporters of Kulkarni who gave Patil a tough time in managing the cadre. Apart from ensuring a resounding victory from Korthud, Patil also shoulders a huge responsibility to manage the party affairs in the state. Securing a win will be important for Patil to rise up the in the BJP ranks.

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil with PM Narendra Modi during an election rally in Pune.

Ashok Chavan – Bhokar

Ashok Chavan is a Congress leader who served as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra from December 2008 to November 2010. He is contesting elections from Bhokar constituency in the Nanded district. The Congress has fielded Chavan from Bhokar, replacing his wife who won from the seat for the first time in 2014, defeating BJP’s Madhavrao Kinhalkar. In 2014, Chavan was had won the Lok Sabha elections from Nanded and therefore, Congress fielded his wife. In the recent general elections, Chavan, however, lost the Nanded seat to BJP’s Pratap Patil Chikhalikar. In the assembly elections, Chavan is contesting against BJP leader Bapusaheb Gorthekar and Namdev Ailwar of the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA). Chavan’s win from the seat is crucial for the Congress in terms of repute. The seat has been the Congress’ traditional bastion, but defeat in the general elections has changed the electoral dynamics. The Congress leader has himself acknowledged that infighting within the party has reduced his prospects of securing a win.

Congress leader and former CM Ashok Chavan shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote.

Prithviraj Chavan – Karad (South)

Prithviraj Chavan is a Congress leader who succeeded Ashok Chavan as the CM of Maharashtra in November 2010 after a series of scams. He served as the CM for nearly four years before the Congress ceded power to the BJP. Chavan is contesting Assembly elections from Karad (South) constituency in Satara. The 73-year old politician had won the elections in 2014 by a thin margin of 16,000 votes. If reports are to go by, the Congress wanted to bring Chavan to Delhi and give him organisational responsiblity after the Lok Sabha debacle. However, Chavan was reluctant to come to Delhi and was keen on contesting elections.

Ajit Pawar – Baramati

Ajit Pawar is an NCP leader who is contesting elections from the Baramati Assembly seat. He resigned as MLA just ahead of the elections after being named by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam. Baramati seat has been a tradition bastion for the Pawar family. The BJP is fixated on denting Pawar from the seat and has fielded Gopichand Padalkar, a Dhangar community leader, who secured a saffrom party ticket after jumping over from the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA). Pawar is the nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar. He has been representing the seat since 1991. After being named in the scam, Pawar declared that he will ‘fight fire with fire’.

Pankaja Munde – Parli

Pankaja Munde is a BJP leader who is seeking re-election from the Parli Assembly seat in Beed district. She is the daughter of late BJP stalwart Gopinath Munde. In the 2014 elections, she had defeated her cousin Dhananjay Munde who tried his luck as an NCP candidate. Dhananjay is up against Pankaja from the seat again. Pankaja served as the Minister of Rural Development, Women and Child Welfare in the outgoing Devendra Fadnavis government. Pankaja, a businesswoman in the sugar factory sector, was honoured with the ‘Powerful Politician’ award in 2017. Although her name was mired in the chiki scam, she appears to be the favourite of Parli voters. She was given a clean-chit in 2016.

Pankaja Munde with her family members shows her inked finger after casting vote in Beed. (PTI Photo)

Rohit Pawar – Kajrat-Jamkhed

Rphit Pawar is the grand nephew of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. Rohit, 34, is currently the CEO of Baramati Agro Limited. He had contested and won the Zilla Parishad elections from Shirsufal in Baramati taluka in 2017. Rohit is contesting the Assembly polls for the first time from the Kajrat-Jamkhed assembly constituency. The BJP has fielded Ram Shankar Shinde against Rohit. He is also the president of the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA).

Nana Patole – Sakoli

Nana Patole is in fray from Sakoli Assembly seat. Patole currently is the chairman of Kisan Khet Mazdoor Congress. A former member of Lok Sabha from the BJP representing the Bhandara-Gondiya, Patole resigned from the party in 2017. He joined the Congress a year later. In the general elections, he unsuccessfully contested elections against BJP leader Nitin Gadkari from Nagpur.

Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil

Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil is contesting elections from Shirdi on a BJP ticket. He joined the BJP in 2019 after resigning from the Congress. In the Ashok Chavan government, Patil was minister of educational and transportation and re-elected as agriculture and marketing minister in the Prithviraj Chavan government.