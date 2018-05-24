Election for four Council seats in Maharashtra to be held on June 25

Election for four Council seats on June 25 in Maharastra (PTI)

Biennial elections to the Maharashtra Legislative Council from two graduates’ and two teachers’ constituencies would be held on June 25, the Election Commission announced today. The term of MLCs from these four seats is ending on July 7.

Of them, health minister and Shiv Sena leader Deepak Sawant represents the Mumbai graduates’ constituency. Niranjan Davkhare, who represented Konkan graduates’ constituency, resigned from his seat and quit the NCP yesterday to join the BJP.

The term of Kapil Patil (Lok Bharati) and Apurva Hiray (independent), who represented Mumbai and Nashik division teachers’ constituencies, respectively, is also ending. The notification for the election will be issued on May 31. Last date for filing nomination papers is June 7, an EC release said. The last date of withdrawal is June 11. Voting will be held on June 25 and the counting on June 28, it said.