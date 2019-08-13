Maharashtra earthquake: Moderate intensity quake hits Palghar; no damage reported

The quake, having its epicentre at a depth of 10 km in Dundalwadi village of Dahanu taluka, was felt around 5.38 am.
An earthquake of magnitude 3. shook parts of Palghar district in Maharashtra on Tuesday morning, an official said.
No loss of life or damage to property was reported regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said.
The quake, having its epicentre at a depth of 10 km in Dundalwadi village of Dahanu taluka, was felt around 5.38 am, he said.
The district’s Dahanu area has been experiencing such tremors since November last year, with most of them centred around Dundalwadi village.
