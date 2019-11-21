Maharashtra earthquake: 3.5 magnitude quake hits Palghar district

By: |
Palghar | Published: November 21, 2019 11:08:50 AM

The tremors were felt around 7.20 am at Dhundalwadi village in Dahanu taluka of Palghar, said Santosh Kadam, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

Maharashtra earthquake, Maharashtra quake, earthquake in Maharashtra today, Palghar earthquake, earthquake newsJust two days back, the village had experienced a 2.9 magnitude earthquake, the official said.

An earthquake of 3.5 magnitude was recorded in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Thursday morning, civic officials said. The tremors were felt around 7.20 am at Dhundalwadi village in Dahanu taluka of Palghar, said Santosh Kadam, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). “The magnitude of the earthquake was 3.5. There were no reports of damage to property or casualty,” he added.

Dhundalwadi has been repeatedly experiencing tremors since November 2018. Just two days back, the village had experienced a 2.9 magnitude earthquake, the official said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Maharashtra earthquake: 3.5 magnitude quake hits Palghar district
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Pan-India NRC will mean repeat in Assam: Amit Shah
2Snubbed by SC, Assam govt hits back: Reject NRC, fresh one with rest of India
3Will provide Maharashtra a stable government: Prithviraj Chavan after Cong-NCP meet