Maharashtra earthquake: 2.6-magnitude low intensity quake hits Satara

By: |
Satara | Updated: December 23, 2019 10:34:30 AM

The earthquake of magnitude 2.6 was recorded at 6.42 am, the state government official said. Its epicenter was eight km from the Koyna dam, he added.

Maharashtra earthquake, Maharashtra earthquake today, Satara, Satara earthquake, earthquake news, earthquake in india todayNo loss of life or property was reported. (Representational Image)

A low-intensity earthquake shook the Koyna region in Maharashtra’s Satara district on Monday morning, an official said. No loss of life or property was reported, he said.

The earthquake of magnitude 2.6 was recorded at 6.42 am, the state government official said. Its epicenter was eight km from the Koyna dam, he added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Maharashtra earthquake: 2.6-magnitude low intensity quake hits Satara
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Prove your words with deeds, Kerala CM tells Narendra Modi
2Congress wrongly portraying BJP as communal: Goa Deputy CM
3Jharkhand Election Results 2019 Live: Advantage JMM-Congress-RJD alliance, BJP struggles to retain power