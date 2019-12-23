Maharashtra earthquake: 2.6-magnitude low intensity quake hits Satara

The earthquake of magnitude 2.6 was recorded at 6.42 am, the state government official said. Its epicenter was eight km from the Koyna dam, he added.
A low-intensity earthquake shook the Koyna region in Maharashtra’s Satara district on Monday morning, an official said. No loss of life or property was reported, he said.
