The Maharashtra government has made arrangements to provide advance assistance and relief under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to around 1.5 crore cultivators affected by the drought situation in the state. The government will also conduct ground surveys in 11 more talukas before deciding whether they qualify for scarcity-related relief, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said.

On Wednesday, Bawankule, who heads the cabinet sub-committee on drought mitigation, said the government had received a list of 304 talukas facing drought. The list will be discussed with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis before the final list of areas eligible for relief is announced.

Four more talukas were declared drought-affected on Tuesday, taking the total number to 308.

The minister made the remarks after holding an online meeting with MLAs and MPs. During the meeting, he urged elected representatives to utilise their development funds for drought mitigation measures. These include soil and water conservation, fodder cultivation and arrangements to provide drinking water for livestock.

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He also asked legislators to prioritise works related to farm roads and water conservation, along with measures to protect livestock from the impact of the drought.

Farmer IDs, crop inspections in focus

The government is also looking to address documentation-related hurdles that could prevent cultivators from accessing relief and other benefits.

Bawankule said around 50 lakh cultivators were yet to obtain Farmer IDs, which are required to avail benefits under various central and state government schemes. The state has decided to extend the deadline for obtaining these IDs to give farmers more time to complete the process.

Officials have also been directed to complete offline crop inspections for 24 lakh farmers. “Those whose KYC and crop inspection processes are still pending have been asked to complete the formalities within the next two months,” he said.

The government is also working to resolve technical difficulties faced by farmers who do not have land records, or 7/12 extracts, in their names. These include cultivators farming Bhoodan land, land acquired by the state under ceiling provisions in Vidarbha, and agricultural land in Marathwada and western Maharashtra.

Govt says it wants to prevent farmer suicides

Bawankule said the government was taking steps to ensure that farmers received assistance and that the drought situation did not become a political issue.

“We do not want the drought issue to become political. The government stands firmly behind farmers and is taking all possible measures to prevent farmer suicides,” he said.

The proposed ground surveys in 11 talukas will help the government assess the situation before deciding on their eligibility for scarcity-related relief.

In the first 9 months of 2025, Maharashtra had witnessed 781 farmer suicides due to loans, crop failure, and rainfall-related incidents. The details were then informed by state relief and rehabilitation department minister Makarand Jadhav (Patil) through a written reply in the legislative council.