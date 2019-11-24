Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar thanks PM Modi, Amit Shah; says will ensure a stable government

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari flanked by newly-appointed Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis and his Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, during an oath-taking ceremony in Mumbai on Saturday.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president Amit Shah and other senior BJP leaders who congratulated him on becoming the deputy CM.

“Thank you Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. We will ensure a stable Government that will work hard for the welfare of the people of Maharashtra,” he tweeted.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as deputy CM of Maharashtra in a surprise ceremony at the Raj Bhawan in Mumbai on Saturday morning. BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the CM.

Thanking Amit Shah, he said, “Honourable Home Minister Amit Shah ji, thank you for your best wishes.” He also thanked BJP leaders Smriti Irani, JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman for congratulating him on becoming the deputy CM.

Thank you Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. We will ensure a stable Government that will work hard for the welfare of the people of Maharashtra. https://t.co/3tT2fQKgPi — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) November 24, 2019



Speaking to news agency ANI after taking oath on Saturday, Ajit had said, “From the day the results were announced to this day…. no party was able to form the government. Maharashtra was facing many issues, including farmer issues. So we decided to form a stable government.”

The same evening, the NCP removed Ajit Pawar as the party’s legislature wing leader. The party said that the decision to support the BJP was his personal decision. On Sunday, NCP leader Jayant Patil went to the Raj Bhawan to apprise Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari about the decision to sack Ajit as the legislature party leader.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court today turned down the Chin Sena-NCP-Congress request to order a floor test today itself and ordered the Centre to produce Governor’s letter to Devendra Fadnavis to form a government by 10:30 AM on Monday.

The crisis in Maharashtra begun after Shiv Sena pulled out of the NDA after the BJP rejected its 50-50 power-sharing formula. Thought the two parties won a comfortable majority, they couldn’t form the government. As a result, the state was placed under the President’s rule. The BJP won 105 seats while Sena bagged 56 seats in the 288-member Legislative Assembly.

The Shiv Sena then sought the support of political rivals NCP and Congress to form a non-BJP government. After negotiations, the two parties agreed to support the Shiv Sena under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray. The NCP and Congress have 54 and 44 MLAs, respectively.