Maharashtra deadlock: Shiv Sena hits back in Saamana after RSS mouthpiece likens Sanjay Raut to ‘Betaal’

Maharashtra govt formation stalemate: In yet another attack at the Bharatiya Janata Party over government formation in Maharashtra, estranged ally Shiv Sena has accused the party of trying to ‘run the show from Delhi’. An editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana said the BJP is unconstitutionally trying to administer things in Maharashtra from the Centre. The stinging attack by Sena comes a day after Devendra Fadnavis met BJP president Amit Shah in New Delhi.

“People of Maharashtra have given their mandate. They should not be taken for granted. The CM will have to take the next step when he returns to Maharashtra from the ‘polluted’ atmosphere of Delhi,” the Saamana editorial said, adding it was important to form government in the state as soon as possible.

The post also talked about an editorial in Marathi daily, Tarun Bharat, which is considered to be a mouthpiece of the RSS, calling senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut a “joker”. Without naming Raut, the article likened him with ‘Betal’.

“Late Balasaheb Thackeray spent his entire life for wresting power from the Congress and NCP. But this Betaal is trying hard to shatter his dreams and there will be no disappointment like this to see the Sena dragging behind one loud-mouth,” it said.

The editorial asserted that people of Maharashtra have decided that the BJP will play the role of big brother in the state which was evident from the number of seats the party has won. “The mandate is for the ‘Mahayuti’ (BJP-Sena alliance) and going by the number of seats won, people have decided who is the big brother between them,” it said.

The BJP won 105 seats and the Shiv Sena 56 in the just concluded elections for 288-seat Maharashtra Assembly.

Amid a stalemate between the two saffron parties, efforts to form government by the opposition alliance of Sharad Pawar’s NCP and Congress have also failed to yield any desired result. Pawar met interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi on Monday. While the exact details of the meeting was not revealed, sources said Sonia Gandhi is not in favour of supporting the Shiv Sena for government formation.

The term of Maharashtra Assembly ends on November 8 and if either of the two alliances fail to stake claim to form the government, President’s Rule can be imposed in the state.