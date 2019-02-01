Maharashtra: Dead snake found in midday meal at Nanded government school – Watch video

Students of a government school in Maharashtra were left in horror when a snake was found in the midday meal served to them at their school. According to news agency ANI, the incident took place at the Gargavan Zilla Parishad Primary School in Nanded on Wednesday.

There were 80 children present in the school when food was to be served. As soon as the school officials spotted a dead snake in the cooked food in the vessel, they raised the alarm.

There was no report of any student being affected as the meal distribution process was halted immediately. The school administration has so far not reacted but an internal probe has been launched to ascertain the facts.

Watch video:

District education officer Prashant Digraskar said that the service was immediately stopped in the school and the matter has been taken very seriously.

“A team from the district has left for the village to investigate and necessary action will be taken after their report is received,” Digraskar said.

Midday meal is a school meal programme run by the Centre. Students are served with food at lunch during school.