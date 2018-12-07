Maharashtra: ‘Cut here to exit’ written on wrist of girl found hanging at home in Nagpur; investigations underway

By: | Published: December 7, 2018 2:37 PM

A teenage girl allegedly committed suicide in Nagpur early this week and police are probing if the act was a result of some online game she was playing, an official said Friday.

An accidental death case has been registered and further probe into the incident was underway, the official said. (Representational Image)

A teenage girl allegedly committed suicide in Nagpur early this week and police are probing if the act was a result of some online game she was playing, an official said Friday. The 17-year-old girl, was found hanging in her house at around 7:30pm in Nagpur’s Beltarodi area on December 4, the official said.

He said the phrase “cut here to exit” was written with ink on her wrist. Inspector Vijay Talware of Beltarodi police station said the deceased’s parents have told police that she had a separate room to study and also spent a lot of time playing online games.

“We are trying to find out which games she used to play online and whether these were dangerous ones. We have sent her mobile phone to the forensic lab for analysis,” Talware said.

He, however, added that preliminary investigations have also suggested the teenager was depressed. He said the girl had secured good marks in her Class 12 exams but had dropped a year to get into a college of her choice.

An accidental death case has been registered and further probe into the incident was underway, the official said.

