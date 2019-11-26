Maharashtra crisis: Sharad Pawar hails SC order calling for floor test

Mumbai | Published: November 26, 2019 12:36:44 PM

He said it was heartening that the verdict came when the 'Constitution Day' is being celebrated, and dubbed it as a tribute to Dr B R Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday hailed the Supreme Court’s direction calling for a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday, saying he was grateful to the apex court for upholding the democratic values and constitutional principles. He said it was heartening that the verdict came when the ‘Constitution Day’ is being celebrated, and dubbed it as a tribute to Dr B R Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution.

“I am grateful to Hon’ble SC for upholding democratic values and constitutional principles. It’s heartening that the Maharashtra Verdict came on the #ConstitutionDay, a Tribute to Bharatratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar!” Pawar tweeted.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed that the floor test for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to prove his majority in the Maharashtra Assembly be conducted on Wednesday. It also directed Governor Koshyari to ensure that all elected members of the House are sworn in on Wednesday itself.

The apex court also said that the entire proceedings have to be telecast live. Voting in the Assembly shall not be on the basis of secret ballot, it said.

