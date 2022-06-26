scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Maharashtra crisis: Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde moves SC against disqualification notice

A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala is likely to hear Shinde’s plea on Monday.

Written by Nidhi Mittal
Maharashtra crisis
Maharashtra Shiv Sena MLA and minister Eknath Shinde Sunday moved the Supreme Court against the disqualification notice issued by the deputy speaker against 16 rebel legislators. Image Credit: IE Online.

Maharashtra Shiv Sena MLA and minister Eknath Shinde Sunday moved the Supreme Court against the disqualification notice issued by the deputy speaker against 16 rebel legislators.

A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala is likely to hear Shinde’s plea on Monday.

The rebel MLAs have raised a banner of revolt against the MVA government in the state, threatening to bring it down.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Most Read In India News