Maharashtra Crisis LIVE: Will be in Mumbai tomorrow for floor test, says Eknath Shinde day after Fadnavis meets Governor

Maharashtra MVA Crisis Live News, Eknath Shinde vs Uddhav Thackeray Latest Updates: Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said that he, along with other dissident legislators, will be in Mumbai on Thursday for the floor test in Assembly. On Tuesday, Shinde had said that he will fly to Mumbai “soon” while claiming to have support of 50 MLAs. This comes after BJP leader and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday evening, to direct the crisis-hit Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to prove its majority in the Assembly.

Fadnavis, a former CM, claimed the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress ruling coalition seemed to be in a minority as 39 Sena MLAs, who belong to the rebel faction led by cabinet minister Eknath Shinde, have said they do not support the government. Soon after Fadnavis met Governor Koshiyari, a purported ‘letter from the Governor’ ordering floor test on Thursday went viral on internet. However, Raj Bhavan denied of issuing any such letter.

09:13 (IST) 29 Jun 2022 Will be in Mumbai tomorrow for floor test: Eknath Shinde https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1541985593550585856