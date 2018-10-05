Maharashtra cracks whip on fertiliser vendors not using PoS machines

DBT in fertilisers is different from the DBT given in LPG since the extent of subsidy is huge.

The Maharashtra Agriculture department has ordered suspension of licenses of vendors who do not use point of sale (POS) machines for the sale of fertilisers to farmers. Sale of fertilisers has been mandated with the use of POS machines under the Centre’s direct benefit transfer (DBT) on fertilisers scheme from November last year. Around 24,500 POS machines are used in the state and an equal number of dealers or vendors are using these machines for the sale of fertilisers, top officials of the project said.

According to Daljit Singh, the state coordinator for DBT Fertiliser Project, the government subsidy on fertilisers for the country is around Rs 70,000 crore and therefore it becomes necessary to ensure that the benefits reach the farmers. In Maharashtra, the first pilot project was run in Nashik and Raigad districts in February 2017 following which the use of POS was extended to the rest of the state from November 1, 2017.

Singh said that the machines have been in use for one rabi and one kharif season and therefore they are beginning to get a sense of the actual beneficiaries of the scheme. Till date, some 56 lakh tonne of produce has been sold through POS in the state, he said. DBT was started by the government to stop pilferage in subsidy. DBT in fertilisers is different from the DBT given in LPG since the extent of subsidy is huge.

For example, one bag of urea costs Rs 1,000 at market rate and the subsidised bag of urea costs only Rs 300 per bag which means a difference of Rs 700. The agriculture commissioner of Maharashtra Sachendra Pratap Singh has therefore ordered the suspension of licenses of those vendors who sell chemical fertilisers to farmers without the use of POS machine.

“If any kind of irregularity or misuse is noticed either in the sale of fertilisers or distribution to farmers , the information is sent to the Centre. To facilitate the proper distribution of fertiliser in every district, the district collector has been appointed as the district coordination officer. Fertilisers are then sold to farmers after taking their Aadhaar card numbers and using their fingerprints on the biometric machines.

However, some of the dealers are not using POS machines which defeats the purpose of the scheme and therefore their licenses could be cancelled,” the agriculture commissioner said.