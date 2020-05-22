Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis leads BJP protest against Uddhav Thackeray govt over COVID-19 handling

BJP leaders including CM Devendra Fadnavis protest outside party office in Mumbai against Uddhav Thackeray government over poor handling of Coronavirus situation.

BJP protest in Mumbai, Maharashtra: The Bharatiya Janata Party is organising protests across Maharashtra on Friday against the failure of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray to flatten the coronavirus curve. Former CM Devendra Fadnavis, accompanied by scores of party leaders including senior colleague Vinod Tawde and Mumbai BJP president Mangal Prabhat Lodha, protested outside the state party office at Nariman point. The BJP leaders were seen holding black placards and wearing masks and following the social distancing norms to register their protest.

Fadnavis demanded that CM Uddhav announce a Rs 50,000 crore package for farmers, labourers and workers of unorganised sector in the state. He said that indecisiveness and strategic errors of the government have worsened the situation and accused Uddhav of over dependence on bureaucracy as he is scared of taking initiatives.

“Infection is spreading in a city like Mumbai but the government is incapable of stopping this. There is a shortage of ambulance services and patients are dying on roads. There is no food at quarantine centres and beds in hospitals to admit patients. No beds are being given to patients in government-run hospitals and private hospitals are charging from Rs 30,000 to Rs 1 lakh daily. Poor and commoners are not able to go to hospital. The government should acquire private hospitals,” he said.

Another BJP leader Ashish Shelar protested at a party office in the suburbs. Ashish and several BJP workers staged a dharna holding placards with messages critical of the MVA government over its handling of the COVID-19 crisis in Maharashtra which has recorded more than 40,000 cases so far.

The BJP has given a call for ‘Maharashtra Bachao’ agitation asking party workers to protest against the three parties coalition government outside their homes adhering to social distancing norms amid the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

The opposition BJP has been critical of the MVA government led by Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray over its handling of the coronavirus crisis in the state.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country accounting for nearly 30% of the total cases. According to the Health Ministry data, the country has reported 1,18,447 cases of which 41,642 are alone reported in Maharashtra. Mumbai has respoted over 25,000 positive cases.