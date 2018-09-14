Maharashtra court issues arrest warrant against Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu, 15 others in 2010 case

A local Maharashtra court has issued an arrest warrant against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, state Irrigation Minister and 14 others in connection with an agitation held by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 2010 against the Babli project across river Godavari, news agency ANI reported. The warrant was issued by a Dharmabad court in Nanded district. The judicial first class magistrate of Dharmabad in Nanded district, NR Gajbhiye, directed the police to arrest all the accused and produce them in the court by September 21.

Meanwhile, reacting to the court’s arrest warrant, TDP spokesperson Lanla Dinakar has said that it is a conspiracy by the BJP to malign the image of CM Naidu and the party. “It is unfortunate that an arrest warrant has been issued against Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu. It appears that there is some conspiracy by PM Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah.”

In 2010, Naidu was in the opposition in the united Andhra Pradesh. He and others were arrested and lodged in a jail in Pune in connection with the agitation staged by them near the Babli project site in Maharashtra. Naidu’s TDP was opposing it on ground that it will affect the people downstream. However, all were released later though they did not seek bail.

Naidu and others including TDP leaders Devineni Umamaheswara Rao and N Anand Babu and others were charged with the IPC offences, including assault or criminal force, to deter public servant from discharge of duty, voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means, act endangering life or personal safety of others, criminal intimidation among others.

Reacting to the news about arrest warrant, Naidu’s son and state Information Technology Minister N Lokesh said that his father and other TDP leaders will attend the court. “”He fought to protect the interests of Telangana. He even refused to seek bail when he was arrested,” the Minister said.