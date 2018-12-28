Maharashtra Congress Youth Wing won’t oppose release of The Accidental Prime Minister, confirms MYC President

Maharashtra Youth Congress President Satyajeet Tambe Patil in a letter to producers and the directors had demanded a special screening of the movie for party office bearers.

The Maharashtra Congress Youth Wing has decided not to oppose the release of The Accidental Prime Minister. The film is a biopic of former prime minister Manmohan Singh. Maharashtra Youth Congress President Satyajeet Tambe Patil in a letter to producers and the directors had demanded a special screening of the movie for party office bearers. He had alleged that some scenes with regards to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congress chairperson Sonia Gandhi were presented in an incorrect manner.

However, Satyajeet Tambe Patil while speaking to Financial Express Online said: “I wrote that letter when the issue was between Congress and the producers. But after the BJP shared the trailer from their official twitter handle, we are now sure that it is a BJP-sponsored movie. It is a BJP propaganda. So, we have now decided that we won’t do anything. Now we don’t even need a special screening of the film.”

Patil further said that the timing of the release of the biopic was somewhere in June-July but it was preponed keeping Lok Sabha elections in mind. “Rescheduling of the screening clearly indicates that it is a BJP-sponsored propaganda movie,” Patil said. The state president, however, maintains that some of the scenes in the trailer were objectional.

The BJP on Thursday shared the trailer writing, “Riveting tale of how a family held the country to ransom for 10 long years. Was Dr Singh just a regent who was holding on to the PM’s chair till the time heir was ready? Watch the official trailer of #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister, based on an insider’s account, releasing on 11 Jan!”

When asked about the producer’s claim of the movie based on a book written by Sanjay Baru who was the media advisor of Manmohan Singh, Patil said: “We can comment on two-minute trailer whether the movie misquoted the book. But what should be noted is that the book itself was released just before the general elections in 2014. It was a flop book and was not even in public discussion.” “All I have to say is that we won’t BJP-sponsored movie but continue to ask them questions on farmers, jobs and Rafale,” Patil said.

On Thursday, Patil had written to the producers demanding a special screening for the party office bearers before the public distribution of the movie. He also threatened to stop the release of The Accidental Prime Minister if the special screening before the release of the movie is not organised.

In a letter to the producer, Patil said: “If the said movie is released without prior screening for our office bearers and without making necessary changes recommended by us that we find out after viewing the movie then it will be understood that you are doing this deliberately and we have other options to stop the screening of the same across India for which you and your team would be completely held responsible.”

