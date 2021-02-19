Maharashtra Congress threatens Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan of consequences over silence on rising fuel prices

Petrol, Diesel price rise: Nana Patole said that the common people pay to watch the movies of Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar and the celebrities should stand up against the Central government's anti-national policies.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi shifting the blame for the high fuel prices on the grand old party for failing to cut dependence on imports, former State Speaker and Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Thursday asked celebrities to speak against the rise in petrol and diesel prices, or face consequences.

Patole warned that he won’t allow actors Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar to shoot in Maharashtra if they do not speak up against the rising fuel prices.

“During the UPA era, when the price of fuel went up to Rs 70, @SrBachchan, @akshaykumar tweeted against it. Today, the price of petrol is Rs 100. Why are they silent now? The shooting of the films of these celebrities, who are silent against the Modi government which is robbing the common people, will not be allowed to take place in Maharashtra,” tweeted Patole in Marathi.

He said that the common man pays to watch the movies of Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar and the celebrities should stand up against the Central government’s anti-national policies.

Patole yesterday said, “Manmohan Singh ji as Prime Minister kept fuel prices low despite a surge in crude oil prices in the global market. Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar tweeted at that time demanding fuel be sold for Rs 5-10. The way Modi government is hiking fuel prices, why aren’t they tweeting now?”

He questioned whether the celebrities are under pressure from the government. “Are you under Modi government’s pressure? Those who don’t speak up for people who buy tickets to watch them, their movies won’t be watched in Maharashtra nor will shooting take place. This isn’t a threat. It’s about democracy and you’re public idols and hold accountability,” said Patole.

Speaking to the Indian Express, Patole clarified that he wasn’t threatening violence but wanted to expose the real face of these celebrities. He said that the Congress had sent celebrities like Sachin Tendulkar, Lata Mangeshkar and Rekha to the Rajya Sabha and now is the time to let the real face of the celebrities come to the fore.

Reacting to Patole’s comment, Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said it was a publicity stunt. “This is Nana Patole’s publicity stunt as he has been newly elected as the state Congress president. How can anyone stop shooting? There is democracy and law in the country,” said Fadnavis.

The price of petrol has touched Rs 100 in some states owing to rising crude prices and high excise duties levied on it. Petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 90.19 per litre (increase by 31 paise) and Diesel at Rs 80.60 per litre (increase by 33 paise) today.