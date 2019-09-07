Maharashtra Congress alleges scams in Metro Bhavan, PMAY house construction

The houses under the PMAY are being built by state-run planning agency CIDCO.

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant on Friday wrote to the Prime Minister’s Office alleging tendering scams in the proposed Metro Bhavan here as well as construction of 90,000 houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The 32-storey Metro Bhavan, which will be the integrated operations and control centre for the proposed 14 metro lines in and around Mumbai, is proposed to be built on a 20,387 sq mt plot with a developable area of 1,14,088 sq mt within Aarey Colony.

The houses under the PMAY are being built by state-run planning agency City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO). The Congress released a statement here informing that Sawant had submitted the complaint to the PMO along with relevant documents to prove the irregularities.

As per Sawant’s complaint, specific contractors have benefitted from the deliberate change in terms and conditions of the tenders. The Congress statement said a high-level inquiry was required to the uncover the truth.

The Metro Bhavan as well as a car shed for rakes at Aarey have been at the centre of protests by a section of Mumbaikars who have denounced the cutting of over 2600 trees for the purpose. Sawant said the government is pursuing the work despite people’s protests, and the “corruption” in awarding these works is like rubbing salt into their wounds.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to perform the ground-breaking ceremony for the Metro Bhavan project on Saturday. The Congress statement said complaints have also been sent to the Principal Auditor 1 and 3, the Competition Commission of India and Central Vigilance Commission, apart from the PMO.