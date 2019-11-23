Maharashtra: Congress accuses BJP of ‘treachery against people’s mandate’ after Fadnavis takes oath as CM

Randeep Singh Surjewala

The Congress on Saturday hit out at the BJP accusing it of subjugation of the constitution after the saffron party formed government in the state in a surprise move. In an early morning turn of events, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the chief minister for the second successive time and NCP’s Ajit Pawar as the deputy chief minister.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, senior party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said that November 23 will be marked as the black day in the history of Maharashtra. “The BJP, which is blind for power, threatened Opportunist Ajit Pawar with jail to form the government in the state, killing the democracy. Both BJP and Ajit Pawar have played with people’s mandate”.

“If this is not the treachery against people of Maharashtra, then what it is? They had promised Ajit Pawar to jail in the irrigation scam, but after elections, they made him a deputy chief minister of the state. This is the first time in the history of independent India when at midnight, a CM was sworn in after destroying the constitution, almost in hiding,” Surjewala added.

Slamming Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, he added, “Maharashtra governor did not play the role of protector of the constitution, but that of a hitman of Amit Shah. It has become the habit of BJP to buy MLAs to form government. This is what happened in Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Goa, Haryana and now Maharashtra after destroying the constitution.”

The development in Maharashtra created a flutter in the NCP-Congress, Shiv Sena alliance, which was on its final stage of forming the government. NCP chief Sharad Pawar had even said that Shiv Sena chief Udhav Thackeray would be the next chief minister.

Addressing the media, the senior Pawar maintained that it was Ajit Pawar’s personal decision to join hands with the BJP and not of the party as whole.