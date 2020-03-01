Maharashtra CM’s wife Rashmi Thackeray takes over as Saamana editor

Rashmi Thackeray has taken over the post of the Marathi daily’s editor from her husband. (ANI photo)

Rashmi Thackeray, the wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, has been appointed as the editor of Shiv Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ from Sunday. The Marathi publication printed her name as the editor in its Sunday edition. Senior Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut continues to be the executive editor of Saamana.

Rashmi Thackeray has taken over the post of the Marathi daily’s editor from her husband. She is the third editor of the publication, which was launched by Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray on January 23, 1988 as a medium to convey his views to people of Maharashtra. Since the newspaper’s inception, Bal Thackeray was its founding editor. But after his death in 2012, his son Uddhav Thackeray took over the editor’s post.

On November 28, 2019, Uddhav Thackeray resigned from the post before taking oath as the chief minister. The Sena mouthpiece also has a Hindi edition.