Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray orders probe into Ahmednagar hospital fire

The blaze erupted in the ICU of the Ahmednagar hospital around 11 am on Saturday and killed 10 patients, who were undergoing treatment against coronavirus. It also left one patient critical, officials said.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday ordered an in-depth inquiry into the fire at Ahmednagar civil hospital, which claimed the lives of 10 COVID-19 patients. Expressing grief over the tragedy, Thackeray directed the administration to ensure that those responsible for it get strict punishment.
On learning about the incident, Thackeray spoke to district guardian minister Hassan Mushrif and state chief secretary Sitaram Kunte, and asked them to ensure that other patients admitted there should get proper treatment without any disturbance, a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.
“The CM said the probe will be done by the district collector and the report should be submitted to the government,” it said.
